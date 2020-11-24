Aeternity Price Tops $0.14 (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000705 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $44.35 million and $19.54 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 371,500,520 coins and its circulating supply is 325,679,576 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

