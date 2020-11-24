Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Short Interest Update

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,590,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 9,930,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aflac by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 80,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85. Aflac has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

