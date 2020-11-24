Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of A. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of A stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.08. The company had a trading volume of 37,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,311. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $117.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

A has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.51.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $339,199.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,151 shares of company stock worth $1,360,818.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

