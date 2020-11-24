Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Financial Analysis

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Akerna alerts:

10.2% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of Akerna shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Akerna and GoodRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00 GoodRx 1 6 6 0 2.38

Akerna presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.46%. GoodRx has a consensus target price of $50.54, suggesting a potential upside of 29.35%. Given Akerna’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Akerna is more favorable than GoodRx.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akerna and GoodRx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $12.57 million 5.61 -$15.53 million N/A N/A GoodRx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GoodRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akerna.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -137.11% -58.33% -45.85% GoodRx N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Akerna beats GoodRx on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that allows cultivators to track and report various stage of their cannabis growing operations, production, and sales processes. Further, it offers cannabis cultivation management and software to manage and optimize operational workflow in business analytics; and cannabis tracking technology that provides seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices. It provides prices of drugs in areas of alcohol dependence, allergies, cold, Alzheimer's disease, angina, antibiotics, anticoagulant, antiviral, antiplatelet, anxiety, arrhythmia, arrhythmia, asthma, bipolar disorder, birth control, cancer, cerebral hemorrhage, cholesterol, COPD, depression, dermatology, diabetes, ear, enlarged prostate, epilepsy, eye, fertility, fibromyalgia, flu, gastrointestinal, heart failure, hypertension, hypotension, immune system, insomnia, medical supplies, men's health, mental health, migraine, myasthenia gravis, nausea, nervous system, obesity, obsessive-compulsive disorder, opioid dependence, pain relief, arthritis, panic disorder, Parkinson's disease, PMDD, restless leg syndrome, schizophrenia, seizure, sleep aids, smoking and addiction, smoking cessation, thyroid drugs, Tourette syndrome, trazodone, urology, vaccines, and women's health. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.