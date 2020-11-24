Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Shares Gap Up to $3.58

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $4.25. Akerna shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 35,232 shares trading hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Akerna from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 137.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Akerna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Akerna by 22.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19,839 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Akerna by 2,799.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 368,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 355,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Akerna by 100.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Company Profile (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

