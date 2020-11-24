AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Shares Gap Down to $0.35

Shares of AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.32. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 12,000 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16.

About AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

