Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Short Interest Down 14.3% in October

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 6,020,000 shares. Approximately 19.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 211,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.4 days.

Allakos stock opened at $103.63 on Tuesday. Allakos has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $139.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Allakos will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,691,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Allakos by 95.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Allakos by 24.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Allakos by 72.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 17,262 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Allakos by 33.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLK shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

