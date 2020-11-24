Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $28.00. The stock traded as high as $26.36 and last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 2878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AOSL. TheStreet upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, COO Yueh-Se Ho sold 45,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $982,421.00. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $86,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,364 shares of company stock worth $2,571,891 over the last 90 days. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $638.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.50 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

