Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $66.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.99. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,072.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 899 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $46,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,794 shares of company stock valued at $941,362 in the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

