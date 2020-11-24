Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $75.21 and last traded at $71.55, with a volume of 50733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.37.

The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $47,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $284,140.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,794 shares of company stock worth $941,362. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 142.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after acquiring an additional 430,915 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 476.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 26,460 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 9.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 30.0% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 65,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.99.

Ambarella Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

