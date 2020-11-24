American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.30.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, 140166 downgraded American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.41. 50,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,430,130. The firm has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Express by 25.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,432 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 14.8% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 139,996 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 17.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,740,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $354,443,000 after purchasing an additional 547,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 76,968 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.