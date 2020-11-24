Americold Realty Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 750 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,289% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 put options.

Several analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COLD opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.42, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average is $36.79. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.82 million. Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 183 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

