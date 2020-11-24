Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Hits New 12-Month High at $189.35

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $189.35 and last traded at $188.70, with a volume of 7260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $1,832,785.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,748,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 62,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 32,642 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

