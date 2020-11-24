Analysts Anticipate Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is ($0.19). Roku reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Roku.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. Roku’s revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Roku from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Roku from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.87.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $17,016,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total transaction of $296,934.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,166 shares of company stock worth $56,285,945. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Roku by 3.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Roku by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Roku by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Roku by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $276.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of -240.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.19. Roku has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $279.50.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roku (ROKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.