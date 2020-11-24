Analysts Expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Ford Motor reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ford Motor.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

F stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,871,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,737,523. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ford Motor (F)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.