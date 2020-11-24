Analysts Expect OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Million

Analysts expect that OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) will report sales of $1.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OncoCyte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $1.10 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that OncoCyte will report full year sales of $1.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.95 million, with estimates ranging from $5.96 million to $8.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OncoCyte.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million.

Shares of OCX opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.51.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

