Analysts Expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.31 Million

Brokerages expect that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) will post $60.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.41 million and the lowest is $60.20 million. TrueCar posted sales of $89.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year sales of $284.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $283.87 million to $285.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $263.90 million, with estimates ranging from $251.30 million to $276.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

In other news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,554 shares of company stock valued at $98,277 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TrueCar by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TrueCar by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,254,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 344,716 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in TrueCar by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TrueCar by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRUE stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 15,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,085. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.50. TrueCar has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $6.47.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

