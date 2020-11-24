Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Black Knight (BKI)

Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/19/2020 – Black Knight is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2020 – Black Knight was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

11/17/2020 – Black Knight was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/13/2020 – Black Knight had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $98.00 to $85.00.

11/10/2020 – Black Knight was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Black Knight was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

11/10/2020 – Black Knight had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $96.00.

10/26/2020 – Black Knight was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

10/20/2020 – Black Knight was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/20/2020 – Black Knight had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2020 – Black Knight was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Black Knight was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/13/2020 – Black Knight was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2020 – Black Knight was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/5/2020 – Black Knight was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2020 – Black Knight is now covered by analysts at KCG Holdings, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2020 – Black Knight is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2020 – Black Knight is now covered by analysts at Knight Equity. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE BKI traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.87. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.81.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $5,011,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 13.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 949.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 126,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 114,786 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

