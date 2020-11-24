Analyzing Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) & Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) and Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Viña Concha y Toro and Rémy Cointreau, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viña Concha y Toro 0 0 0 0 N/A Rémy Cointreau 5 6 1 0 1.67

Dividends

Viña Concha y Toro pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Rémy Cointreau pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Rémy Cointreau pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viña Concha y Toro and Rémy Cointreau’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viña Concha y Toro $919.77 million 1.60 $73.50 million N/A N/A Rémy Cointreau $1.13 billion 8.05 $125.97 million $0.27 66.74

Rémy Cointreau has higher revenue and earnings than Viña Concha y Toro.

Profitability

This table compares Viña Concha y Toro and Rémy Cointreau’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viña Concha y Toro 8.22% 9.55% 4.53% Rémy Cointreau N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Rémy Cointreau shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rémy Cointreau beats Viña Concha y Toro on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viña Concha y Toro Company Profile

Vina Concha Y Toro produces, bottles and labels premium wines, varietal and varietal blend wines, all of which are marketed and exported by its susidaries. The Company, together with Hiram Walker, also distributes Hiram Walker whiskey, vodka and gin throughout Chile.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands. The company markets its products through distributors, agents, and wholesalers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. RÃ©my Cointreau SA was founded in 1724 and is headquartered in Cognac, France.

