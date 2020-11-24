Andra AP fonden Acquires 17,300 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.07% of GoDaddy worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 184.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 30,018 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 54,786 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 686,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,328,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,059,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $149,565.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,328.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,756 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,099 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

GDDY stock opened at $77.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $89.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 59.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.