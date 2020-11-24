Andra AP fonden Buys 8,900 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,711,000 after acquiring an additional 179,099 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,840,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,447,000 after acquiring an additional 123,370 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 108.2% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 590,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,180,000 after acquiring an additional 307,044 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 393,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $1,209,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,185 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,623.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total value of $132,217.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,946,576.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,226 shares of company stock valued at $16,075,879. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $194.01 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.51 and its 200 day moving average is $206.36.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. VeriSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

