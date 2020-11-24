Andra AP fonden Cuts Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 151.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 79,098 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at $2,162,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.0% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 53,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.83. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

