Andra AP fonden Cuts Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $393,611.40. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,254 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $105.70 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $107.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.89.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.21.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

