Andra AP fonden Has $7.79 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.06% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,531,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12,334.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 41,198 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $1,100,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,947,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.78.

NYSE:MAA opened at $125.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 0.65. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

