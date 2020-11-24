Andra AP fonden Has $7.86 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,570,000 after acquiring an additional 239,842 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus raised their target price on Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.28.

Shares of INTU opened at $344.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $340.23 and a 200-day moving average of $312.30. The company has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $377.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $6,420,553.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,212,499.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

