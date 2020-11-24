Andra AP fonden Has $7.92 Million Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 31,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $523,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $122.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $128.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.01.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. Svb Leerink lowered their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.72.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

