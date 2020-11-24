Andra AP fonden Has $7.94 Million Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Andra AP fonden cut its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,124,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919,787 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 4,045,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715,058 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2,269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,186,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,067 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,079,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,337,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

