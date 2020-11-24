Andra AP fonden Has $8.06 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,789,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,105,267,000 after buying an additional 3,191,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,892,530,000 after buying an additional 1,429,765 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 837,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,617,000 after buying an additional 654,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,438,000 after buying an additional 492,173 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 4,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.04, for a total transaction of $2,873,466.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.06, for a total transaction of $6,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,222,428.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,558 shares of company stock valued at $24,289,666. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $528.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $592.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $328.13 and a twelve month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $609.00 to $602.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $628.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

