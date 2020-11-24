Andra AP fonden Has $8.29 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $743.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $758.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $702.94 and its 200 day moving average is $644.03.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,266 shares of company stock valued at $50,674,133. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.76.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

