Andra AP fonden Has $8.41 Million Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $8,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 280,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 33.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 6.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,752,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,546,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,921,668.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $565,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $4,563,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $54.97 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $69.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day moving average is $53.38.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

