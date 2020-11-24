Andra AP fonden Has $8.72 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. CSFB dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $1,832,785.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,748,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMP stock opened at $183.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.33 and a 200-day moving average of $154.73. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $188.57.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

