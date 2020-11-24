Andra AP fonden Has $8.79 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Andra AP fonden raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,810,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,194 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 305,797 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,422,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,787,646,000 after purchasing an additional 172,998 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,794,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,414,060,000 after purchasing an additional 39,532 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,890,638 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,147,544,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $338.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $331.72 and its 200-day moving average is $309.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $317.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.64.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

