Andra AP fonden Increases Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.08% of Packaging Co. of America worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.46.

In related news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $610,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,990.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,516 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,732. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $131.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $136.47.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

