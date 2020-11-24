Andra AP fonden Increases Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.16% of Robert Half International worth $9,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Robert Half International by 7,164.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,506,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,598,000 after buying an additional 1,485,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 89.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,952,000 after buying an additional 972,001 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 130.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,234,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,886,000 after purchasing an additional 697,816 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,551,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $65.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.29. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cfra raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

