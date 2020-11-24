Andra AP fonden Increases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in The Progressive by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 53,677 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 161,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,268,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $994,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 96,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $311,094.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total value of $555,338.40. Insiders have sold a total of 124,670 shares of company stock valued at $11,742,637 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $87.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Progressive from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

