Andra AP fonden Purchases 13,100 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 147.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 129.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 955,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,183,000 after purchasing an additional 539,613 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,472,000 after acquiring an additional 490,263 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 235.8% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 498,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,336,000 after acquiring an additional 350,162 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,976,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,526,165,000 after acquiring an additional 216,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 45.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 680,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,190,000 after acquiring an additional 211,905 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CP opened at $328.92 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $339.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $318.64 and a 200-day moving average of $282.97. The firm has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.7202 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

CP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

