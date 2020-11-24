Andra AP fonden Purchases 23,300 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.07% of Black Knight worth $8,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Black Knight by 18.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 215,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after buying an additional 33,935 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter worth about $3,536,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 4.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 246,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Knight news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $5,011,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $91.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.19 and its 200 day moving average is $80.81.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKI shares. Knight Equity started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

