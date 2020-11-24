Andra AP fonden Purchases 29,000 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.14% of Bunge worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bunge during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Bunge by 3,069.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bunge during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of BG opened at $59.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.74.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bunge from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bunge from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.