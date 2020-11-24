Andra AP fonden Raises Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Andra AP fonden grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 106.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,393,000 after purchasing an additional 131,271 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 531.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 701.0% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 36,563 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ODFL. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $202.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.05. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.80 and a fifty-two week high of $213.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.