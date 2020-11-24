Andra AP fonden Raises Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,218,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,613,000 after buying an additional 747,773 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,856,000 after buying an additional 1,198,137 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,823,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,111,000 after buying an additional 79,568 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,906,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,325,000 after buying an additional 74,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,588,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,472,000 after buying an additional 25,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

EDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

NYSE EDU opened at $177.49 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $184.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.95 and a 200-day moving average of $145.65. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.99 and a beta of 1.01.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $986.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

