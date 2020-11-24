Andra AP fonden Raises Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 200.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,664,000 after purchasing an additional 120,034 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 341,716 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,204,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $982,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,186.2% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 119,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,573,000 after buying an additional 110,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,245.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.59.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $218.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.71. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.47 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.