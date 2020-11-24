Andra AP fonden Reduces Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.06% of NVR worth $8,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 47.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,666,000 after buying an additional 26,882 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,222,000 after buying an additional 20,601 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth $79,404,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in NVR by 25.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,998,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 72.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,853,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

In other NVR news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,201.47, for a total value of $1,050,367.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,101,976.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung purchased 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4,211.37 per share, for a total transaction of $126,341.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,421.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,433 shares of company stock worth $6,133,908 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,194.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4,210.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3,761.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,043.01 and a 52-week high of $4,530.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $56.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,668.25.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.