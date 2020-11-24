Andra AP fonden Sells 1,500 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 6,026.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,248,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,296,000 after purchasing an additional 341,152 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,027,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,832,000 after purchasing an additional 146,601 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,733,000 after purchasing an additional 29,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Zoetis by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,632,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $173,006.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total value of $195,985.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,352.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,371 shares of company stock worth $16,913,614 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $164.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.76. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.87.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

