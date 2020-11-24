Andra AP fonden Sells 300 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,546,000 after purchasing an additional 571,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,435,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,513,000 after acquiring an additional 163,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,789,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,959,000 after acquiring an additional 36,636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,109,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,238,000 after acquiring an additional 65,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,606,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,112,000 after acquiring an additional 264,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $251.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.66 and a 200-day moving average of $223.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $267.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.47.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $4,946,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,624.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $74,270.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $179,300.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock worth $13,108,209 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

