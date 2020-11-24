Andra AP fonden Sells 3,900 Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in GSX Techedu were worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the second quarter worth about $156,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the second quarter worth about $264,000. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GSX shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. GSX Techedu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.77.

Shares of GSX Techedu stock opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.89 and its 200-day moving average is $74.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 319.50 and a beta of -0.13. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $141.78.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.60). GSX Techedu had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.