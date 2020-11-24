Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Short Interest Down 14.2% in October

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the October 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

ANIX stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Anixa Biosciences has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops diagnostics and therapeutics to diagnose, treat, and prevent cancer. The company is developing the Cchek platform, a series of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.