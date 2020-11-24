Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stake Increased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $11,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,342,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,925 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,028,000 after acquiring an additional 156,254 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.3% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $310.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $303.13 and its 200-day moving average is $279.53. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $338.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.94.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.