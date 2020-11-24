Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Short Interest Update

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 862,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,400,000. Consonance Capital Management LP increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 14.7% in the third quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 7,994,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 15.3% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,889,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,335,000 after acquiring an additional 912,305 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,941,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,733,000. Institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $558.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

