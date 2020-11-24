Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the October 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

ACGL opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.33.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

