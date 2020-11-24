ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,818,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,573,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,863 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,881,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,664,000 after acquiring an additional 431,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,361,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,249,000 after buying an additional 424,904 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARKK opened at $107.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.33 and a 200-day moving average of $82.87. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $108.28.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.